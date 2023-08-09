Sen. Dianne Feinstein leaves hospital after ‘minor fall’
Aug. 9, 2023 Updated Wed., Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:45 p.m.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after suffering a “minor fall” in her San Francisco home, her office confirmed.
Feinstein’s spokesperson Adam Russell said the hospitalization was a “precaution” and that she returned home after “all of her scans were clear.”
Feinstein, 90, has faced scrutiny over her mental capacity.
Last month, she tried to deliver a speech during a roll call vote of the Senate Appropriations Committee. She was interrupted by an aide. Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), the chair of the committee, told her to “just say, ‘Aye.’”
