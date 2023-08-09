The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
63°F
Current Conditions
Scattered clouds
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Nation/World

Sen. Dianne Feinstein leaves hospital after ‘minor fall’

Aug. 9, 2023 Updated Wed., Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:45 p.m.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) departs a Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing at the Hart Senate Office Building on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Washington, D.C.   (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) departs a Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing at the Hart Senate Office Building on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Washington, D.C.   (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
By Erin B. Logan Los Angeles Times

Sen. Dianne Feinstein was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after suffering a “minor fall” in her San Francisco home, her office confirmed.

Feinstein’s spokesperson Adam Russell said the hospitalization was a “precaution” and that she returned home after “all of her scans were clear.”

Feinstein, 90, has faced scrutiny over her mental capacity.

Last month, she tried to deliver a speech during a roll call vote of the Senate Appropriations Committee. She was interrupted by an aide. Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), the chair of the committee, told her to “just say, ‘Aye.’”

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Nation/World