Washington State RB Nakia Watson named to Doak Walker Award watch list
Aug. 9, 2023 Updated Wed., Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:29 p.m.
PULLMAN – Watch list season remains alive and well around Washington State.
The Cougars’ newest honor goes to running back Nakia Watson, who has been named to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation’s top running back.
Watson earned the honor after a sterling 2022 season that included 144 carries for 769 yards and nine rushing touchdowns. His 13 total scores ranked ninth in the Pac-12, and his 96.7 average all-purpose yards ranked seventh, as did his 69.9 rushing yards per game .
That helped Watson earn All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors at the end of his redshirt junior season . He also had three games of 100 yards rushing, and he ranked third in the conference with 10 runs of 20-plus yards.
Award semifinalists will be revealed in November, which will be followed by the reveal of three finalists.
The winner will be named in December.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.