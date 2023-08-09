Whitworth football returns motivated after fourth-place finish in 2022

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

In an ever-more competitive Northwest Conference, Whitworth’s football team fell short of its own on-field expectations last year, finishing 6-4 overall and in fourth place (4-3) in the eight-team conference.

“Last season was an amazing season off the field,” Whitworth’s ninth-year head coach, Rod Sandberg, said this week. “On the field, we couldn’t stay healthy and we couldn’t make plays when we needed to, but we loved our guys.”

All that served as motivation during the offseason heading into this one, when Whitworth opens preseason camp this week. Here are three storylines to watch as the Pirates set out for their first conference title since 2018.

•Who wins the starting quarterback role?

Junior Ryan Blair, a Mead graduate, returns after playing in seven games last year. He completed 74% of his passes for 1,191 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions.

But the Pirates’ roster also has senior transfer Austin Ewing, who in 2018 as a freshman at Southern Utah, played in six games as a reserve – throwing a pair of touchdowns, catching another and running for three more.

“We’ve told both of them it is open competition,” Sandberg said. “The best player wins.”

While Sandberg said it was a two-way battle, he said fifth-year senior Noah Stifle gives the group added experience.

•Who steps up in the secondary?

The Pirates graduated a wealth of experience on defense but especially in the secondary, where cornerbacks Colten Chelin (44 starts) and Jacob Hogger (24 starts) as well as safety BJ Mullin (24 starts) will need to be replaced.

They were part of a defense that ranked third in the conference in points (19.9) and yards allowed (317.3 per game) last year.

“We’re excited about (the secondary),” Sandberg said. “They’re young, athletic and hungry, and they’ve got speed and fight to them.”

•Can they get more from their running game?

Although the Pirates finished second in the NWC in total offense in 2022 at 396.6 yards per game, their rushing game ranked fourth (101.8).

The team returns three running backs who had at least 40 carries last year: senior Solo Hines (388 rushing yards), junior Isaiah Jones (171) and sophomore Luis Salgado (273).

“The guy that finished the season with the hottest hand was Salgado, (so) we’re excited about that group,” Sandberg said.

In light of some injuries Hines dealt with, Sandberg said the team might look to use him “more strategically” and in a few ways that will make defenses account for him more.

He is one of 27 seniors that Sandberg and the Pirates are leaning on to help push the team this season.

“There are probably not a lot of programs that have 27 seniors,” Sandberg said. “We give a lot of leadership and empowerment to our players, and they seem very willing to take that on.”