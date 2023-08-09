Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida — these are the numbers worth $1.58 billion

By Maya Miller The Charlotte Observer

A record-setting $1.58 billion has been snagged by one ticket sold in Florida, matching all six numbers for Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot, the largest jackpot ever for the lottery game.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for the Tuesday, Aug. 8, drawing were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33, and the Mega number was 14, Mega Millions officials said during the drawing just at 11 p.m. Eastern. The Megaplier, used in all states except California for an additional $1, was 2X.

Lottery officials said Wednesday that one winning ticket was sold in Florida at a Neptune Beach Publix supermarket near Jacksonville.

The top prize for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing has an estimated cash value of $783.3 million, according to California Lottery officials. The winner has to pay federal taxes, but California is one of just 10 states to exempt state income tax on lottery winnings.

This Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since April 18, having rolled 31 times so far. Officials said Tuesday night before the drawing that “sales are strong,” ahead of the enormous grand prize, which could end up becoming the second-highest in U.S. lottery history, beating a Powerball drawing in 2018 that was worth $1.586 billion.

This jackpot eclipsed the previous record for Mega Millions jackpot that was won in March 2019 in which a ticket sold in South Carolina won $1.537 billion.

The largest U.S. jackpot ever was a $2.04 billion prize drawn Nov. 8, 2022, by one ticket purchased at a gas station in Altadena, California.

The ongoing sequence for Tuesday’s jackpot has helped California Lottery raise at least $115 million for public education, lottery officials said. Mega Millions tickets are $2 each. Each ticket sold in California generates about 80 cents that goes to public education.

If nobody wins Tuesday’s top prize — remember: the odds are 1 and 302.6 million — the jackpot would roll over for a 32nd consecutive time.

Each Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million. If there’s more than one grand prize winner, the jackpot is divided equally among the winners.

Mega Millions is a multi-state game available through 47 lotteries nationwide; that’s 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.