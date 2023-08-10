100 years ago in Spokane: A streetcar salute for President Harding, a gathering of ‘dokkies’ and a big Vaudeville show

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Every streetcar in Spokane halted for 5 minutes at 1 p.m. – “regardless of their location in the city” – in a tribute to the late President Warren G. Harding.

This was timed to coincide with his funeral at Marion, Ohio.

From the fraternal lodge beat: About 1,200 “Dokkies” from all over the country were converging in Spokane, on the way to their convention in Portland.

Dokkies?

That was the nickname for the members of the Dramatic Order of the Knights of Khorassan, one of many fraternal organizations of the era.

The Spokane lodge was called the El Mabarraz Temple.

From the vaudeville beat: A thrilling – and very loud – vaudeville act was booked at Spokane’s Pantages Theatre.

A marksman who went by the name General Pisano was scheduled to present a program of rifle shooting.

“One of his stunts will be the lighting of matches held by his assistant on the stage, with bullets fired from the balcony,” the Chronicle reported.

Also on this date

(From onthisday.com)

1776: Word of the United States’ Declaration of Independence reaches London.

1960: Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho,” starring Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh, premieres in Los Angeles.

1993: Ruth Bader Ginsburg sworn in as a U.S. Supreme Court Justice.