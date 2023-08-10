100 years ago in Spokane: A streetcar salute for President Harding, a gathering of ‘dokkies’ and a big Vaudeville show
Thu., Aug. 10, 2023
Every streetcar in Spokane halted for 5 minutes at 1 p.m. – “regardless of their location in the city” – in a tribute to the late President Warren G. Harding.
This was timed to coincide with his funeral at Marion, Ohio.
From the fraternal lodge beat: About 1,200 “Dokkies” from all over the country were converging in Spokane, on the way to their convention in Portland.
Dokkies?
That was the nickname for the members of the Dramatic Order of the Knights of Khorassan, one of many fraternal organizations of the era.
The Spokane lodge was called the El Mabarraz Temple.
From the vaudeville beat: A thrilling – and very loud – vaudeville act was booked at Spokane’s Pantages Theatre.
A marksman who went by the name General Pisano was scheduled to present a program of rifle shooting.
“One of his stunts will be the lighting of matches held by his assistant on the stage, with bullets fired from the balcony,” the Chronicle reported.
Also on this date
(From onthisday.com)
1776: Word of the United States’ Declaration of Independence reaches London.
1960: Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho,” starring Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh, premieres in Los Angeles.
1993: Ruth Bader Ginsburg sworn in as a U.S. Supreme Court Justice.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.