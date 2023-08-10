The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
85°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

27-year-old Kettle Falls man dies in head-on collision near Loon Lake

Aug. 10, 2023 Updated Thu., Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:45 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A 27-year-old Kettle Falls man died in a head-on collision early Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 395 a mile north of Loon Lake.

Tyler Philp was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry around 12:35 a.m. south on the highway in the northbound lane when he hit a 1994 GMC Sierra heading north, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Philp died at the scene, and the driver of the Sierra, 26-year-old Spokane resident Jaden Stevens, was airlifted to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, WSP said. Stevens’ passenger was injured but refused treatment .

Philp was wearing a seat belt and Stevens was not, troopers said. Reckless driving caused the crash, they said, but it was not known whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety