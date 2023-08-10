27-year-old Kettle Falls man dies in head-on collision near Loon Lake
Aug. 10, 2023 Updated Thu., Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:45 p.m.
A 27-year-old Kettle Falls man died in a head-on collision early Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 395 a mile north of Loon Lake.
Tyler Philp was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry around 12:35 a.m. south on the highway in the northbound lane when he hit a 1994 GMC Sierra heading north, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Philp died at the scene, and the driver of the Sierra, 26-year-old Spokane resident Jaden Stevens, was airlifted to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, WSP said. Stevens’ passenger was injured but refused treatment .
Philp was wearing a seat belt and Stevens was not, troopers said. Reckless driving caused the crash, they said, but it was not known whether drugs or alcohol were involved.
