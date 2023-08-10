41-year-old Spirit Lake man dies in motorcycle crash near Rathdrum
Aug. 10, 2023 Updated Thu., Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:45 p.m.
A Spirit Lake resident died after crashing a motorcycle early Thursday morning east of Rathdrum.
Lucas Fahey, 41, was riding a Suzuki GSX north on Huetter Road toward Boekel Road when he came upon a curve in the road, according to a Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office news release. He went off the road and struck a fence and a telephone pole.
The sheriff’s office responded in the early morning hours to a call of an unconscious man in the middle of Huetter Road, the release said. Deputies and Northern Lakes Fire District personnel administered lifesaving efforts, but Fahey died at the scene.
Fahey was wearing a helmet, deputies said. Speed is believed to be a factor.
The sheriff’s office traffic unit is investigating. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the sheriff’s office traffic unit at kcsotraffic@kcgov.us or at (208) 446-2271.
