News >  Crime/Public Safety

82-year-old Post Falls man found dead on Lake Cd’A after sailboat washes ashore

Aug. 10, 2023 Updated Fri., Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:47 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

An 82-year-old Post Falls man was found dead on Lake Coeur d’Alene after the sailboat he was on washed ashore.

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office marine deputies responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to the Higgins Point day-use area east of the boat launch, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Within an hour of the call, deputies found a man face down on the surface of the water, deputies said.

The man, identified as John M. Ryan, was brought onboard a sheriff’s vessel but was already dead, the release said. Ryan appeared to be the only person on the sailboat.

The investigation is ongoing.

