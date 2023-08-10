Fighter Juliana Miller hopes move to Spokane leads to UFC win over Luana Santos

By Charlotte McKinley For The Spokesman-Review

Flyweight Juliana Miller will fight Brazilian Luana Santos (5-1) on Saturday as the opening preliminary fight at UFC Fight Night at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Originally from San Diego, Miller (4-2) moved to Spokane this year to grow and evolve her mixed martial arts with Sik-Jitsu Fighting System owner Rick Little. The two first met on The Ultimate Fighter season 30 when former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña chose Miller for her team.

Originally, Peña did not want Miller on her team, but Little pushed for the addition, saying he could see Miller winning the entire show.

“I just felt like she had a little more intensity … that (the other contestants) did not have,” Little said. “It reminded me of ( Peña) because I knew she was going to win (the Ultimate Fighter), too.”

After defeating Brogan Walker for the TUF title last August, Miller had seven months before her next fight. During that time, she moved to Spokane to train under Little.

“There comes a point in your career where it’s time to evolve, and for me I just felt it was best that I’d be with Rick,” Miller said.

When a fighter changes gyms it creates a “ruckus” and usually burns bridges, Miller said.

“I was able to (switch) in a respectful way in a way where 10th Planet (San Diego) will always be my home (gym),” she said.

Spokane was the first place where the 27-year-old had moved away from home permanently. Though it was daunting at first, the people in Spokane quickly made the San Diego native feel at home. One partner in particular, Melissa Amaya , became a close friend.

“Knowing that I had somebody that is as eager as I am to make it in this sport, that’s a female (and) an incredible fighter, I’m super grateful for having (Amaya),” Miller said.

Amaya shared the sentiment.

The two first met on TUF when Amaya was flown out to be a training partner for Team Peña. The two clicked and Miller promised she would come train in Amaya’s next fight camp.

“People say things all the time, but to actually follow through, she followed through on exactly what she said and gained my trust,” Amaya said. “Since then I don’t think she’s missed one of my fights as a training partner.”

It was not long before Little dubbed them the “psycho sisters” with how they can switch from friends to hard, intense training partners.

Amaya is looking forward to Miller’s fight, saying that people are going to be “pleasantly surprised” at Miller’s improvement.

“She’s (going to) look sharper, a lot more twitchy, faster. I just think she’s refined,” Amaya said. “(Miller) is going to give (Santos) a very unwelcome welcoming to the UFC.”

Both have had six fights in their professional careers. Miller is no stranger to the UFC cage, however, whereas this is Santos’ UFC debut . Miller stands at 5-foot-7 inches – an inch advantage over Santos – but Santos has the reach advantage by 2 inches – 68 inches compared to Miller’s 66 .

Miller’s two losses in her MMA career have come by decision and the same is true of Santos.

Compared to the Brazilian, Miller has more experience in the cage in both amateur and professional bouts.

In addition, Miller has a tight jiujitsu game that has been tested in professional events such as Submission on the Shore and Eddie Bravo’s Medusa tournament.

“I feel really prepared and just super grateful for being surrounded by such awesome people,” Miller said.

Alongside Miller, Spokane native and UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney (13-6) stepped in on short notice to fight Mike Breeden (10-5) in an attempt to break his three-fight losing skid. McKinney also will fight in the prelims.

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Dos Anjos can be watched on ESPN+. Miller opens the prelims at 1 p.m. and the main card starts at 4.