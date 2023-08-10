New leaders emerge for Idaho, but several position battles rage on in second week of fall camp

By Colton Clark For The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – After the 2022 season, Idaho’s football team was left with several holes to fill.

There were a couple of question marks on the offensive line and uncertainties within the defensive front. Idaho also had to find a new cornerback for first-team duties.

Now, through nine days of preseason practice, position battles are ongoing and the Vandals seem to have solved some of their personnel problems.

Trenches take shape

Idaho’s offensive line is sorting itself out after losing two starters from 2022 . Four players appear to have established themselves as likely first-stringers.

Junior center Elijah Sanchez, a returning starter, has emerged as the group’s leader.

“We can all look up to him,” right tackle Charlie Vliem said. “He always seems to know what everybody has to do on every play.”

Sophomores Ayden Knapik, Nate Azzopardi and Tigana Cisse, all of whom gained starting experience last season, are the top candidates to start at left tackle, left guard and right guard, respectively.

Idaho coach Jason Eck said the right tackle position “is contested.” Vliem, a sophomore walk-on from Duvall, Washington, is the front-runner. The 6-foot-8, 285-pounder took the majority of first-team reps during Thursday’s session at Idaho’s outdoor practice field.

“Coming into last year, I didn’t have a great football IQ and I wasn’t as strong, but I made a lot of improvements over the winter and these last few weeks have been really good for me,” Vliem said. “It’s a new thing for me. I was on the scout team last year. I had two plays (all season). A couple of guys left and I had to step up.”

True freshman Jack Foster and grad transfer Jason Hahlbeck are also in the mix at right tackle.

“The competition is pretty fierce right now,” Vliem said.

The Vandals are young up front, and that may cause a little concern. They were more experienced last year, but pass protection was sometimes an issue. Idaho allowed 26 sacks – ninth in the Big Sky.

Idaho’s skill players – headlined by star receivers Hayden Hatten and Jermaine Jackson, and sophomore quarterback Gevani McCoy – have captured much of the attention during camp, but the offensive line should not be overlooked. The eighth-ranked Vandals must work quickly to develop a consistent group up front if they hope to live up to the high expectations placed on them this preseason.

New-look but promising defensive front

Asked to name the most consistent position group after two weeks of camp, Eck pointed to the Vandals’ defensive tackles.

Idaho returns just one DT starter – senior Ben Bertram – but the Vandals landed a significant transfer and have high hopes for a few younger players.

Jahkari Larmond, a 330-pound Division II transfer, has been a preseason standout and one of the team’s new vocal leaders.

Last season, the Vandals lacked a big body in the middle, and they paid for it occasionally against power-running opponents. Now Idaho has solved that problem.

Three underclassmen will look to join Larmond and Bertram in the rotation at defensive tackle. Eck named sophomores Aamarii Notice and Zach Krotzer, and true freshman Dallas Afalava, as players who are competing for roles.

“We have a really strong defensive line,” said Krotzer, a Shadle Park High grad. “It’s a nice rotation. … We’re still competing and we’ll be competing all year long. We have a solid five right now.”

Idaho’s edge rusher and linebacker positions were depleted due to graduation and the transfer portal after the 2022 season.

Eck singled out middle linebacker Tre Thomas and sophomore edge Malakai Williams as new defensive leaders.

Thomas, a grad transfer, totaled 70 tackles over the past two seasons at South Dakota. He is fast and skilled in coverage, Eck noted, and has the potential to be one of Idaho’s top defenders.

Williams appeared in every game for Idaho off the bench last season, recording 13 tackles and one sack. Eck said Williams has developed tremendously throughout the year and could be Idaho’s best pass-rusher.

“I think they will be stalwarts on defense,” Eck said.

A three-man position battle is ongoing at the other edge position. Redshirt sophomore Sam Brown, a Central Valley High grad, is in the lead after playing sparingly last year. Transfers Tylen Coleman (Western New Mexico) and Keyshawn James-Newby (Montana Tech) are also in the mix.

One of Idaho’s most intriguing position battles is at weakside linebacker. The starting nod might go to a freshman. The top option is Oregon native Dylan Layne.

Auburn, Washington, product Xe’ree Alexander and Lake City High grad Zach Johnson are also in the running.

All but one spot in secondary secure

Considering the returners, Idaho should field one of the strongest defensive backfields in the Big Sky.

The Vandals bring back their top nickel, both safeties and star corner Marcus Harris from a group that ranked 23rd nationally in pass-defense efficiency rating in 2022.

The No. 2 CB position is up for grabs, but Eck named a front-runner. Freshman Ormanie Arnold, who redshirted last season, has taken the bulk of first-team reps at camp.

The Vandals made use of the transfer portal to bolster their CB room, adding junior college transfer Cam Stephens – a former Nevada player who spent 2022 at Victor Valley (California) College – and freshman Dwayne McDougle, who redshirted at Northern Arizona last year.

Eck will evaluate the position battles on Saturday, when the Vandals stage their first scrimmage of fall camp.