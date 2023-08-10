One dead, six injured in three-car I-90 crash near Moses Lake

A resident of Warden, Washington, died and six others were injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 90, 10 miles east of Moses Lake.

Derek Duplichan, 30, was driving a 2001 Acura MDX east on the freeway when he tried to pass a 2014 Chevrolet Captiva going the same way, according to a Washington State Patrol news release. Duplichan returned to his original lane and struck the Captiva, causing both vehicles to lose control.

The Captiva crossed over the median into westbound lanes striking a 2022 Toyota Highlander, which then hit a fence on the westbound shoulder, troopers said. The MDX came to rest in the median on the cable barriers and the other two cars ended up on the westbound shoulders.

Duplichan died at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland and his passenger, 22-year-old Ritzville resident Casandra Rand, was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake, WSP said.

The Captiva’s driver, 34-year-old Brent Palmen, and his three passengers, 29-year-old Jasie Foryan, a 7-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl were taken to the hospital. All four live in Moses Lake.

The driver of the Highlander, 54-year-old Kellie Taylor, of Snohomish, Washington, was taken to Samaritan Hospital. Her two passengers were uninjured.

WSP said reckless driving caused the crash. The crash closed I-90 for a few hours.