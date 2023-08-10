Public remains in the dark on reason for Kootenai County judge’s monthslong leave over ‘personnel issues’

Kootenai County Magistrate Judge Clark A. Peterson hasn’t been on the bench in nearly three months due to “personnel issues,” leaving other judges to cover his docket while the public remains in the dark about the elected official’s absence.

Peterson, 56, was placed on leave in May, according to Idaho Supreme Court documents. The Idaho Judicial Council, which disciplines judges statewide, declined to comment on any potential investigation into Peterson.

However, Peterson has a history of controversy and was reprimanded by the Idaho Judicial Council once publicly and at least one other time privately, according to records obtained by The Spokesman-Review.

Peterson declined to comment on the leave when reached by The Spokesman-Review in June. He did not return additional request for comment.

“That’s not something that can be discussed,” Peterson said in June, before referring questions to district court Judge Cynthia Meyer.

Meyer referred questions to Idaho State Supreme Court spokesperson Nate Poppino. Peterson remains a duly elected magistrate judge, Poppino said, before declining to comment on personnel issues.

Two orders signed by Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan, one on May 18 and another on May 23, titled “required administrative leave of first judicial district magistrate judge,” indicate someone was placed on leave. The orders are sealed.

Executive Director of the Idaho Judicial Council Jeff M. Brudie said again this week that he could not provide any information on Peterson or the suspension. He would not confirm the existence of an investigation into Peterson by the council.

Peterson is an avid fantasy gamer and helped found two game companies, including Legendary Games, where he remains active, according to their website.

He played under the name of demon prince Orcus, Lord of the Undead, and posted hundreds of online comments about fantasy games while at work, according to a 2013 Spokesman-Review story.

Michael Tyner, a Loon Lake resident, had multiple issues with Peterson as he proceeded over his mother’s probate case.

Tyner and his wife, Marie, went on to file a complaint against Peterson with the judicial council. According to documents provided by Marie Tyner, the judicial council advised Peterson that his conduct was inappropriate in several respects and took informal corrective action in October 2015.

Another letter from the council calls the action a “private reprimand.”

Peterson was publicly reprimanded by the judicial council in July 2020 for inaccuracies in his reporting of vacation and leave time. The judge forfeited seven days of vacation pay as part of an agreement with the council.

The judicial council is an independent state agency that investigates complaints of misconduct and may recommend discipline or removal.

The council can petition the Supreme Court for a temporary paid suspension of a judge if “the continued service of the accused judge is causing immediate and substantial public harm” or is causing “an erosion of public confidence,” and the judge’s conduct appears to violate the code of judicial conduct.

Once a judge is suspended, they can only be reinstated by the state Supreme Court.

Complaints to the council only become public if the council recommends a removal or public discipline.

Peterson was appointed to his position in 2010 and subsequently elected in 2012, 2016 and 2020.