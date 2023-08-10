This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s" by B. Dylan Hollis (DK/TNS) (DK/TNS)

Aug. 10, 2023 Updated Thu., Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:10 a.m.

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Fourth Wing,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Tom Lake: A Novel,” Ann Patchett (Harper)

3. “Out of Nowhere,” Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

4. “Happy Place,” Emily Henry (Berkley)

5. “The Covenant of Water,” Abraham Verghese (Grove)

6. “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

8. “The Collector: A Novel,” Daniel Silva (Harper)

9. “Obsessed,” James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown and Company)

10. “The Five-Star Weekend,” Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

Nonfiction

1. “Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s,” B. Dylan Hollis (DK)

2. “Like a River: Finding the Faith and Strength to Move Forward after Loss and Heartache,” Granger Smith (W)

3. “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity,” Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (Harmony)

4. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

5. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann (Doubleday)

6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

7. “Magnolia Table, Volume 3: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering,” Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

8. “The Complete Cook’s Country TV Show Cookbook: Every Recipe, Every Ingredient Testing, Every Equipment Rating from All 9 Seasons” (America’s Test Kitchen)

9. “What’s Gaby Cooking: Take It Easy,” Gaby Dalkin (Abrams)

10. “Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS,” BTS and Myeongseok Kang (Flatiron)