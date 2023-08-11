Bonds-Raacke has resigned from her post as Saint Martin’s University’s president

By Rolf Boone The Olympian (Olympia)

Jennifer Bonds-Raacke, the first female president at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey, Washington, has resigned, the university has announced on its website.

Her resignation, which took effect Monday, was spurred by the death of her father, her resignation letter reads.

Father Kilian Malvey, vice president of mission integrity, will assume the position of acting president until an interim president is hired, according to the university.

“As you know, my family suffered an unbearable loss when my father passed away in June after being in hospice since February,” Bonds-Raacke wrote in her letter. “Although I have worked diligently to keep up with the demands of the role during this spring and summer, I have decided that I need additional time to process this loss.

“Therefore, I have submitted my resignation to the Board of Trustees effective Monday, August 7. This may come as a surprise to some members of the community, but those closest to me will understand. Given the suddenness of this decision, I will remain available to provide whatever assistance and counsel the University may need from me during the transition period.

“Saint Martin’s will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will carry the Benedictine charisms with me forever.”

A charism is a spiritual gift.

Bonds-Raacke came to Saint Martin’s from St. Norbert College in Wisconsin where she was provost and vice president for academic affairs. Her hiring at Saint Martin’s was announced in March 2022 and she assumed the role of president on July 1, 2022. Bonds-Raacke replaced longtime president Roy Heynderickx.