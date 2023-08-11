Camp Hope drive-by shooter sentenced to three days in jail
Aug. 11, 2023 Updated Fri., Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:50 p.m.
The man who drove by Camp Hope firing a handgun last year was sentenced to three days in jail .
James W. Rackliff, 24, received credit for time served, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to criminal mischief on July 18.
No one was injured in the October shooting.
Rackliff was originally charged with two counts of drive-by shooting, but those charges were reduced in exchange for his plea.
He told camp security that he had given a woman a ride to a nearby gas station. While he was inside the store, Rackliff said the woman stole his handgun.
Rackliff told security he knew the woman lived in the camp before returning to his car and firing shots at the camp, according to court documents.
