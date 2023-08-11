Hillsboro’s Christian Cerda homers, Spokane Indians fall 11-6 in marathon game

From staff reports

Christian Cerda hit a three-run home run in the third inning and the Hillsboro Hops rolled to an 11-6 win over the Spokane Indians at Avista Stadium on Friday.

The game took 3 hours, 30 minutes to play with a 17-minute delay due to an injury to home plate umpire Nelson Fraley.

The Indians (17-23 second half) have split the first four games of the six-game series with the Hops (17-23). Spokane went 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position and left 12 on base.

Indians starting pitcher Victor Juarez surrendered six runs on five hits in 3⅔ innings. Juarez (6-5) had seven strikeouts and five walks.

Hillsboro added two runs in the fourth and the Indians responded with four runs in the bottom half on a Ronaiker Palma sacrifice fly and Juan Guerrero RBI single to make it 6-4.

The Hops pulled away with four runs in the fifth inning, the big hit a two-run single by Gino Groover.

Parker Kelly went 1 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs.

BOX SCORE