Hillsboro’s Christian Cerda homers, Spokane Indians fall 11-6 in marathon game
Aug. 11, 2023 Updated Sat., Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:47 p.m.
Christian Cerda hit a three-run home run in the third inning and the Hillsboro Hops rolled to an 11-6 win over the Spokane Indians at Avista Stadium on Friday.
The game took 3 hours, 30 minutes to play with a 17-minute delay due to an injury to home plate umpire Nelson Fraley.
The Indians (17-23 second half) have split the first four games of the six-game series with the Hops (17-23). Spokane went 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position and left 12 on base.
Indians starting pitcher Victor Juarez surrendered six runs on five hits in 3⅔ innings. Juarez (6-5) had seven strikeouts and five walks.
Hillsboro added two runs in the fourth and the Indians responded with four runs in the bottom half on a Ronaiker Palma sacrifice fly and Juan Guerrero RBI single to make it 6-4.
The Hops pulled away with four runs in the fifth inning, the big hit a two-run single by Gino Groover.
Parker Kelly went 1 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.