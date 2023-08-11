GOP presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis heading to Dallas for fundraiser

By Gromer Jeffers Jr. Dallas Morning News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will appear in Dallas for a September 21 fundraiser after recently retooling his campaign for president.

According to an invitation obtained by Dallas Morning News, the event is being held at the home of Dallas businessman and GOP donor G. Brint Ryan and his wife, Amanda Ryan.

The hosts of the fundraiser include a long list of Republican donors, including North Texas’ Roy Bailey, Doug Deason, Phillip Huffines, Bob Driegert, Janet Choi, Kenny Troutt, Clay Cooley and Carl Sewell III.

Last year, Troutt and his wife, Lisa, hosted a fundraiser for DeSantis months before he jumped into the presidential race. Earlier this year DeSantis had a presidential campaign fundraiser in North Texas. And he headlined local GOP fundraisers in Dallas and Harris counties.

The September event asked couples to contribute up to $13,200, while individuals are being charged up to $6,600. General admission is $2,000 per couple and $1,000 for an single person.

Many of the hosts are former donors or members of Donald Trump’s political fundraising team, including Bailey, who was national co-chairman of the former president’s joint fundraising operation.

DeSantis’ Dallas fundraising trip comes as he trails Trump in GOP presidential primary polls by a wide margin.

This week the Florida governor reshuffled his campaign, including replacing his campaign manager.