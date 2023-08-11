‘King of the Hill’ star Johnny Hardwick, voice of Dale, dead at 64

Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News

Johnny Hardwick, the voice-over actor behind “King of the Hill” conspiracy theorist Dale Gribble, is reportedly dead at 64.

The Texas native was found unresponsive in his Austin home, according to TMZ. How he died is unclear, though foul play is not suspected.

Hardwick’s voice was heard in 258 episodes of “King of the Hill,” on which he also served as a staff writer, story editor and producer.

Prior to the show, Hardwick sharpened his chops as a stand-up comedian. In the early 1990s, he became the first stand-up to appear on “The Jon Stewart Show.”

After performing at the Laugh Factory a few years later, he was approached by Greg Daniels and Mike Judge, who were working to create “King of the Hill” at the time. They felt Hardwick’s sense of humor was just what the show needed, and they offered him a job.

He went on to win a 1999 Emmy Award as a producer of the series.

During a 2019 interview with Simian Jimmy, Hardwick said he enjoyed working on the animated show because he got to be a comic without having to be a celebrity.

While the kooky, chain-smoking character that he played on the cartoon was reportedly drawn to look like him, he said being approached by fans on the street was never an issue.

“I did it the whole time and I was completely anonymous walking around and still am,” he explained. “That’s meant so much to me.”

Hardwick also speculated during that interview that the informality of doing “King of the Hill,” which included not having to get into makeup, is probably why celebrities including Tom Petty, Brad Pitt, Snoop Dogg and Johnny Depp enjoyed lending their voices to the program.

After the show came to an end in 2010, Hardwick started his own YouTube channel, though he didn’t begin posting regularly until a few years later.

At the time of his death, his channel — which features comedic music videos, including song parodies and monologues in the voice of Dale Gribble — had 18,000 subscribers. His YouTube bio is a quote from writer Hunter S. Thompson, which reads, “When the going gets weird, the weird turn professional.”