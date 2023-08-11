Powell’s Books workers set to strike at store locations on Labor Day

By Kristine de Leon The Oregonian

The union representing Powell’s Books employees said its members are set to stage a one-day strike at the bookstore’s locations on Labor Day amid negotiations for a new contract.

The move comes after 92% of the 302 Powell’s workers represented by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 5 voted last week to authorize a strike, turning up the pressure on the independent bookseller ahead of its next bargaining session.

The local, which has represented Powell’s workers since 2000, said employees “are upset with Powell’s continued unwillingness to negotiate in good faith and come to agreement on a contract that includes livable wages and accessible health benefits for all staff.”

The strike planned for Sept. 4 would be the first in two decades for Powell’s. The prominent Portland-based bookstore last saw its unionized workforce strike in 2003 during the negotiation phase of its second contract. The two parties are now hashing out the eighth contract and have been in negotiations since February.

Powell’s unionized workers have been working without a contract since their last contract expired on June 7, following a series of extensions. The union said its next bargaining session with the bookstore is scheduled for Sept. 5 and 6.

“While a number of tentative agreements have been reached, the union and the company are still at odds over several issues, most notably wages and the cost for employee health insurance,” ILWU said in a press release.

Earlier this year, Powell’s proposed a new health care plan with a higher deductible and less coverage, the union said. In return, the union asked for a “livable wage” to cover higher costs for healthcare coverage, citing $21.85 an hour based on MIT’s living wage calculator estimate for Multnomah County residents.

“Over 85% of Powell’s union workers currently make below the area’s living wage, with many workers remaining “capped” below a living wage — including those who’ve worked for the company for decades,” the union said in a statement.

Powell’s did not immediately return emails for comment.