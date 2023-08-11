Two dead in three-vehicle crash on Trent Avenue

Two people died in a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on East Trent Avenue in Spokane.

Around 3:20 p.m., the driver of one of the vehicles was turning east onto the 4600 block of Trent and struck a westbound vehicle on Trent, causing the westbound vehicle to collide with an eastbound utility truck, according to Spokane police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys.

The driver and passenger, who police did not identify, in the car that was struck died at the scene, she said. The driver turning onto Trent, a male, was detained on suspicion of driving impaired.

Humphreys said she was unsure if there were other injuries.

Trent from Havana Street to Fancher Road was closed for several hours as Major Crimes and collision investigators processed the scene.

No other information was available Friday.