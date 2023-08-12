Former WSU star Hercules Mata’afa’s family raising money for loss of home in Hawaii

PULLMAN – A former Washington State player’s family is raising money for the loss of its home in Hawaii.

Hercules Mata’afa, a defensive lineman who played at WSU from 2014-2017, hails from Lahaina, Hawaii, where the death toll has hit 80 as of Saturday afternoon from a wildfire that hit the region. Rebuilding efforts could reach $5.5 billion, according to NBC.

The family is raising money via GoFundMe “UH Alum Lale and Fam Affected by Maui Wildfires.” The affected includes Mata’afa’s sister, Lalelei.

At Washington State, Hercules Mata’afa earned consensus All-American honors as a junior. He totaled 123 tackles, including 47 for loss, the second most in program history. His 22.5 sacks are tied for fourth in WSU history.