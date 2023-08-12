‘Never underestimate the power of coming together’: Unity in the Community brings different cultures together in Riverfront Park for 29th year

Entering its 29th year, Spokane’s Unity in the Community festival saw families flock to Riverfront Park to have a fun day and learn about the city’s diverse communities.

Immigrants and their descendants from places as far ranging from the Philippines to Guatemala to France all had booths sharing their cultural history. Children at the event received mock passports they can get filled out at each booth. Those who got every country’s stamp were given a new backpack.

Children and parents also received other free school supplies and bike helmets. According to event organizers, Unity in the Community have given out more than 1,200 bags of school supplies and more than 150 bicycle helmets in the past three decades.

First founded in 1994, Unity in the Community began as an outgrowth of African Methodist Episcopal Church but soon grew to encompass all types of diversity found in Spokane.

“There’s no way I could have envisioned this,” said Unity in the Community co-founder Roberta Greene at the beginning of the Saturday celebration. “We started in somebody’s living room with plans, usually mine. And now here we are, and it’s a blessing for our community. You here should never underestimate the power of coming together like this.”

The event also provided a moment of unity for two leaders who are often political adversaries within City Hall.

“I was one of the hundred that started Unity in the Community. And I’m so honored and proud to have been part of that and to have seen it grow,” said Spokane City Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson while introducing Mayor Nadine Woodward.

The mayor stressed Unity in the Community is one day in the year where everyone could come together despite and disagreements and celebrate everyone’s differences.

“It’s so exciting to be here for another year of Unity in the Community – 29 years of this incredible multicultural celebration in our city,” Woodward said. “There are more vendors here than ever before advancing diversity within our community.”

Wilkerson noted the events growth over the years is a testament to how Spokane has grown as a city.

“We came together because we wanted to love on each other,” Wilkerson said. “And as we grew more people came in Spokane, that’s where we’re at today. We are continuing to grow. More people are coming in and we want to make sure they feel part of the city.”