Sports

On the Air

Aug. 12, 2023 Updated Sat., Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:55 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11:30 a.m.: Cup Series: Verizon 200 NBC

Noon: NHRA Nationals FS1

Baseball, MLB

10:37 a.m.: Chi. Cubs at Toronto or N.Y. Yankees at Miami MLB

1:10 p.m.: Colorado at L.A. Dodgers MLB

1:10 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle Root

4:10 p.m.: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets ESPN

Basketball, men’s

9 a.m.: BIG3 Basketball CBS

12:30 p.m.: Exhibition: United States vs. Spain Fox 28

Basketball, WNBA

Noon: New York at Indiana ESPN

3 p.m.: Phoenix at Seattle Fox 28

6 p.m.: Atlanta at Las Vegas CBS Sports

Football, NFL preseason

10 a.m.: Kansas City at New Orleans NFL

Golf

4 a.m.: Women’s British Open USA

7 a.m.: Women’s British Open USA

9 a.m.: Women’s British Open NBC

9 a.m.: FedEx St. Jude Championship Golf

11 a.m.: FedEx St. Jude Championship CBS

1 p.m.: Senior Tour: Boeing Classic Golf

4 p.m.: U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Noon: San Diego at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

