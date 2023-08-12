On the Air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11:30 a.m.: Cup Series: Verizon 200 NBC
Noon: NHRA Nationals FS1
Baseball, MLB
10:37 a.m.: Chi. Cubs at Toronto or N.Y. Yankees at Miami MLB
1:10 p.m.: Colorado at L.A. Dodgers MLB
1:10 p.m.: Baltimore at Seattle Root
4:10 p.m.: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets ESPN
Basketball, men’s
9 a.m.: BIG3 Basketball CBS
12:30 p.m.: Exhibition: United States vs. Spain Fox 28
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: New York at Indiana ESPN
3 p.m.: Phoenix at Seattle Fox 28
6 p.m.: Atlanta at Las Vegas CBS Sports
Football, NFL preseason
10 a.m.: Kansas City at New Orleans NFL
Golf
4 a.m.: Women’s British Open USA
7 a.m.: Women’s British Open USA
9 a.m.: Women’s British Open NBC
9 a.m.: FedEx St. Jude Championship Golf
11 a.m.: FedEx St. Jude Championship CBS
1 p.m.: Senior Tour: Boeing Classic Golf
4 p.m.: U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Noon: San Diego at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1:05 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
