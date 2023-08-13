Brush fire on I-90 east of downtown prompts brief lane closure Sunday afternoon
Aug. 13, 2023 Updated Sun., Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:58 p.m.
A brush fire sparked Sunday afternoon on westbound Interstate 90 near Sprague Avenue.
Firefighters from the Spokane Valley Fire Department closed the right lane near milepost 285 on I-90 westbound around 2 p.m. to fight the fire, the Spokane Regional Transportation Management Center posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. The lane was reopened and the fire extinguished as of 3 p.m.
Flames from the brush fire were visible to people in the Avista Stadium at Sunday’s Spokane Indians baseball game.
