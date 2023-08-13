Kirkland man dead in motorcycle crash outside Ritzville on Sunday afternoon
Aug. 13, 2023 Updated Sun., Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:58 p.m.
A 64-year-old Kirkland man died Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 90 near Ritzville.
Steven Maloy was driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle west on I-90. Near milepost 233, he crossed the median to the eastbound side of the highway and struck a barbed wire fence around 1 p.m. Sunday, according to the Washington State Patrol. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other motorists were involved in the collision. Maloy was wearing a helmet and no drugs or alcohol were involved. WSP did not recommend criminal charges related to the crash.
