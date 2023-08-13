Teen killed Saturday night in Wenatchee shooting
Aug. 13, 2023 Updated Sun., Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:51 p.m.
A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday around midnight after a physical altercation turned deadly in Wenatchee.
Police say a report of about five shots fired went out around 11:30 p.m. on the 600 block of South Mission Street, said Cpl. Erik Bakke with the Wenatchee Police Department.
Bakke said that based on cell phone recordings, the 15-year-old boy and a suspect were about to get into a fistfight when the suspect fired at the boy.
The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, Bakke said. The suspect may be from out of the area, so police are working with the other agencies to locate the suspect.
The 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead on the scene, Bakke said. His identity was not disclosed. The investigation is ongoing.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.