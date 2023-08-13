The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Teen killed Saturday night in Wenatchee shooting

Aug. 13, 2023 Updated Sun., Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:51 p.m.

By Oscar Rodriguez The Wenatchee World

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday around midnight after a physical altercation turned deadly in Wenatchee.

Police say a report of about five shots fired went out around 11:30 p.m. on the 600 block of South Mission Street, said Cpl. Erik Bakke with the Wenatchee Police Department.

Bakke said that based on cell phone recordings, the 15-year-old boy and a suspect were about to get into a fistfight when the suspect fired at the boy.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, Bakke said. The suspect may be from out of the area, so police are working with the other agencies to locate the suspect.

The 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead on the scene, Bakke said. His identity was not disclosed. The investigation is ongoing.

