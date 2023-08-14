Here’s how to stay safe as scorching weather bakes Spokane

High temperatures this week forecasted in Spokane this week will create “deadly” conditions for those who cannot protect themselves, according to a National Weather Service warning.

Tuesday through Thursday, Spokane temperatures are expected to rise above a hundred degrees, with the likelihood of record-breaking heights on some of those days.

Health experts warn those temperatures can be dangerous, especially for those without air conditioning.

“Prolonged exposure to heat can result in heat stroke and heat exhaustion. This type of heat will be dangerous to anyone without proper hydration or adequate cooling. For those without air conditioning, living spaces can become deadly during the afternoon and evening,” reads the weather service warning.

The Spokane Regional Health District warns that children, seniors, homeless people, those with chronic illnesses and those taking some medications – including antihistamines and medicine for blood pressure – are at particular risk.

Twenty people died in Spokane in 2021 during that year’s heat wave, which reached an all-time high of 109 degrees. Temperatures aren’t expected to be as high this year, but still dangerously hot at up to 103 degrees.

The majority of the heat deaths were elderly people who died in their homes, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office’s 2021 year-end report.

“Stay safe and healthy during hot weather. Know the signs of heat-related illness and the simple things you can do, like drinking lots of fluids and knowing where to find cooling spaces, to reduce your risk,” Spokane Regional Health District officer Dr. Francisco Velázquez said in a statement.

Here are tips from the health district to stay safe over the next few days.

Stay hydrated with water or fruit or vegetable juice while avoiding caffeine and alcohol.

Limit time outside, especially when the temperatures are hottest in the afternoon.

Limit exercise or activities as well.

Avoid the sun, take breaks regularly and watch for signs of heat illness.

Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothes in cotton.

If you don’t have a fan or air conditioning, open windows and keep shades, blinds or curtains closed during the hottest part of the day and when direct sunlight is coming in.

Use the shower to stay cool.

If it’s 95 degrees or hotter, don’t use a fan, which will push the hot air around. A cool bath or shower is recommended instead.

Find refuge in cool public places like malls, movie theaters, libraries, community centers and cooling centers.



Even if the windows are down, don’t leave a pet or person who can’t escape in a car, where temperatures can get up to 120 degrees in 10 minutes.

Check on friends, family and neighbors who are at risk, whether from medical conditions or lack of air conditioning.

Leave pets inside if possible, and if they’re outside, make sure they have lots of fresh water and a place to seek refuge from the sun.

Don’t bring pets on outings unless you can take them everywhere you go.

Don’t take pets on walks or runs until the sun goes down. Pavement that feels hot to you can burn their paws.

Heat stroke is the most serious condition stemming from heat exposure. It prevents the body from being able to regulate its temperature, which can rise to 106 degrees in 10 to 15 minutes. It can cause death or permanent disability.

Symptoms of heat stroke include a body temperature above 103 degrees, red and dry skin that doesn’t sweat, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion and unconsciousness.

Heat exhaustion, which is less severe but can turn into heat stroke, can develop after several days in the heat when fluids aren’t properly replaced . People with high blood pressure, the elderly and those working or exercising in the heat are at particular risk.

Less serious conditions that can come from heat include heat rash, heat cramps and sunburns.

Spokane’s hospitals are prepared for an uptick of patients during and following this week of extreme heat.

“Every summer, Providence treats people experiencing heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion. During extreme heat waves, more people come to Providence hospitals, Urgent Care and ExpressCare locations with heat-related illnesses,” said a spokesperson for Sacred Heart hospital, which is run by Providence Health.

“At both of MultiCare’s hospitals, Deaconess and Valley, we’re prepared to provide care for those suffering from heat-induced injuries, including IV treatments and cooling therapies,” said Multicare spokesman Kevin Maloney.