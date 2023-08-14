Music Calendar

Aug. 14, 2023 Updated Wed., Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:20 a.m.

Music on the Lawn – Varied music and artists. Performances through Aug. 31. Thursdays at 6-9 p.m. and Sundays at 4-7 p.m. For more information visit: craftandgather.com/events. Craft and Gather, 4403 S Dishman Mica Road, Spokane Valley. Free.

Rock and Roll Revival – Rock and dinner theater. Performances Friday and Saturday. 6:30 p.m. dinner, 7:30 p.m. show. Circle Moon Theater, 3642 N. SR 211, Newport, Wash. $14-35. (208) 448-1294.

Kicho – Classic rock and country. Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino Chinook Lounge, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. (800) 523-2464.

Ben Klein – Elvis tribute artist. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland Ave. $15. (509) 327-1584.

Noah Kahan – With Joy Oladokun. Friday, 7 p.m. Pavilion at Riverfront, 574 N. Howard St. SOLD OUT. (888) 929-7849.

No Soap, Radio – Combination of funk, jazz and metal. Friday, 8 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewing, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. (208) 596-4855.

Susto – With Ether Rose. Friday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $18-20. (206) 499-9173.

The Kevin Shay Band – ‘50s-‘60s rock. Friday, 8:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino Nighthawk Lounge, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. Free. (800) 523-2464.

Wyatt Olney – With Tone Sober and Snacks at Midnight. Friday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $10. (208) 883-7662.

Saturday with the Symphony: Coeur d’Con – The symphony on the lawn, featuring “Comic Con” themed stories and songs. Saturday, 11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Susanna Poretsky – With Olena Galytska. Saturday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Davenport Hotel, 10 S. Post St. $75 - 125. (509) 455-8888.

A Perfect Night – Featuring Dirty Vacation, DJ Solomon Keys and more. Saturday, 6 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $30. (208) 883-7662.

Boyz II Men – R&B. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $39.50. (509) 481-2800.

Gipsy Kings – With Nicolas Reyes. Saturday, 8 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $58. (509) 624-1200.

That Motown Band – Motown. Saturday, 8 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. (509) 227-7638.

Among Authors – With Helmer Noel and Halley Greg. Saturday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $12-15. (206) 499-9173.

The Working Spliffs – Reggae, punk and psychedelic. Saturday, 9 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.

Soul Proprietor – Funk, blues and Motown. Sunday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Wine Cellars, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road, Spokane Valley. $15. (509) 747-3903.

Zonky Night – Monthly jazz variety show. Sunday, 7 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $10. (206) 499-9173.

Chase Matthew – Country. Sunday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $25. (866) 468-7623.

Music on Mondays Summer Concert Series – Coeur d’Alene Library presents a summer concert series. Attendees should bring their own chairs and blankets. This week, enjoy rock and blues with Dr. Phil. For a full schedule, visit cdalibrary.org/library-events/music-on-mondays-2023. Monday, 6-7:30 p.m. McEuen Park, 420 E. Front St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2252.

Spoon – With White Reaper. Monday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $35-40. (866) 468-7623.

Igor and the Red Elvises – Rock. Monday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $10. (208) 883-7662.

Bobby and Tommy – Country variety. Tuesday, 5 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.

Flogging Molly – Punk rock. Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $45. (866) 468-7623.

Portrayal of Guilt – Metal. Wednesday, 9 p.m. District Bar, 916 W. First Ave. $18.

Rebelution – With Iration, the Expendables, Passafire and DJ Mackle. Thursday, 5 p.m. Pavilion at Riverfront, 574 N. Howard St. $19-44.50. (888) 929-7849.

Pamela Benton – Folk rock and smooth jazz. Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Wine Cellars, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road, Spokane Valley. $10. (509) 747-3903.

Night Ranger – Rock. Thursday, 7 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. $60-100. (800) 523-2464.

Aspen Kye – With Babes of Canyon and Queen Bonobo. Thursday, 8 p.m. District Bar, 916 W. First Ave. $10.

Stagecoach West – Classic rock, country and standards. Aug. 25, 7-10 p.m. Fraternal Order of Eagles Spokane Valley, 16801 E Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $8. (509) 922-3433.

Metal Mayhem – With Enemy Mine, Outer Resistance, Mezzanine and Fate Defined. Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $10. (866) 468-7623.

Bailey Allen Baker – Singer-songwriter. Aug. 25, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $10-12. (206) 499-9173.