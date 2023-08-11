Strangers pitch in as people in Maui search for displaced pets

A female dog who was rescued from the wildfires in Lahaina by a firefighter, then brought to the Maui Humane Society. The dog arrived with severe burns on her body, scorched whiskers and blisters covering her paws. (MUST CREDIT: Maui Humane Society photo) (Maui Humane Society/Handout)

By Sydney Page Washington Post

Deadly wildfires are continuing to ravage Maui, claiming the lives of at least 96 people, while teams are working around-the-clock to contain the flames.

Search and rescue operations go on, and people are desperately trying to locate missing friends and family. Online forums and social media are filled with people looking for their loved ones.

As the chaos unfolds, other heartfelt pleas are also emerging online: Pet owners who were lucky enough to flee their homes but could not take their pets with them are begging for help.

“I am absolutely heartbroken. Please if there’s any chance they are alive and out there, im begging please help me find them. We left in such a rush because the fire was right behind us. My heart hurts so much,” wrote a cat owner, posting photos of her cats Lily Jupiter, Puma and Tiger on Facebook.

“Please keep a lookout for our labradors that we love more than anything,” a dog owner wrote in another Facebook group, attaching photos of their two pups, Molly and Dakota. “They are sweet and loving and probably so scared.”

In response, thousands of people are pitching in and have mobilized to offer support in various ways. Many have tried to spread awareness about found animals, including two shepherd dogs who were spotted roaming with mud on them.

“FOUND brown rabbit on Komo Mai St. Poor baby had fur and whiskers burnt, but was safe and healthy. We dropped him off at Maui humane society,” someone wrote in the Lost & Found Animals of Maui Fires Facebook group Friday afternoon, with a photo of a rabbit with floppy ears wrapped in a gray sweatshirt.

“The community has just stepped up like crazy,” said Katie Shannon, Maui Humane Society’s marketing director. “It brought the majority of our staff to tears.”

On Tuesday evening, a female dog in Lahaina was rescued by a local volunteer firefighter. The dog arrived at the Maui Humane Society with severe burns on her body, scorched whiskers and blisters covering her paws. Although she was wearing a harness, the dog had no microchip.

“Her paws have been completely scorched down to the bone,” Shannon said. “She is currently stable and in our care right now.”

Shannon described the displaced dog as “absolutely darling,” though still scared, disoriented and in shock. She is one of the fortunate ones, Shannon said, explaining that thousands of other displaced animals probably won’t make it out alive.

The female dog is one of about six animals that have been evacuated from the flames by emergency personnel and taken directly to the Maui Humane Society. Another male dog was found at the Lahaina Fire Station and was brought to the Maui Humane Society on Thursday evening, as was a second female dog found wandering aimlessly on the street. So far, only one rescued dog – named Roman – has been reunited with his owners.

“That was phenomenal,” Shannon said.

After the fires broke out, only emergency personnel were allowed into Lahaina – the most devastated zone – though the thousands of residents who were evacuated were able to return to the area Friday, officials said.

Once that happens, staff at the Maui Humane Society shelter in Puunene – about an hour drive from Lahaina – are expecting an influx of wounded animals to arrive.

Given that the shelter was already at full capacity, staff put out a desperate plea on social media, asking for urgently needed donations and emergency foster care, so they could free up space at the shelter and procure needed supplies.

“Maui Humane Society is expecting an inundation of hundreds of animals who have been burned, lost during the evacuation process and those in need of critical care due to smoke inhalation,” the Maui Humane Society posted on Facebook on Thursday. “The fires have left thousands of both humans and animals displaced, causing immense distress and creating an urgent need for solidarity within the community.”

In less than 24 hours, the organization raised more than $280,000. Dozens of local residents offered to foster displaced animals – including cats, dogs, rabbits and guinea pigs – and so far, more than 100 animals have been taken in by volunteers.

“We have to open kennels so when this inundation of animals comes through, we have space for them,” Shannon said. “All of the dogs that were able to go into homes yesterday and the day before, have.”

People have also donated dog and cat food, crates, leashes and other essential supplies – which the Maui Humane Society has delivered to evacuation shelters around the island. About 60 locals showed up at the shelter to assist, helping to prepare evacuation kits and organize emergency materials.

In the coming days, the Maui Humane Society will have a clearer picture of what help is needed – whether it’s additional emergency foster homes, more supplies or extra volunteers to lend a hand.

“The fire is still burning, so there hasn’t been an assessment as to what the damage is,” said Shannon, adding that all funds will go toward performing lifesaving medical procedures on injured pets, as well as purchasing supplies for families who have lost their homes in the blazes. “The biggest fear is that there might not be as many animals as we think to be able to save.”

Still, staff at the Maui Humane Society remain helpful.

“It’s really inspiring to see how many people care,” Shannon said.