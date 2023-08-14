Washington State’s 2023 schedule features four teams in AP preseason top 25

PULLMAN – Washington State already had a tough schedule lined up. Now it’s officially a challenge.

That became clear on Monday when the AP preseason Top 25 came out, revealing four Cougars opponents on the list: No. 10 Washington, No. 15 Oregon, No. 18 Oregon State and No. 19 Wisconsin.

It means WSU’s home-opener against Wisconsin, set for Sept. 9, will likely come against a ranked foe. As the Cougars try to win their second game in as many seasons over the Badgers, who hail from head coach Jake Dickert’s home state, they’ll be trying to take down a top-20 opponent.

For Washington State, things don’t get easier from there. The next week, the Cougars wrap up their nonconference schedule with a home matchup against FCS Northern Colorado. Then on Sept. 23, they hit the road to take on Oregon State, which figures to compete for the Pac-12 crown in the final year of the current iteration of the conference.

WSU’s gantlet picks back up on Oct. 21, with a road trip to Eugene to square off with Oregon. The Apple Cup – potentially in its final year of existence – is slated for Nov. 25 in Seattle.

Washington State’s Oct. 7 opponent, UCLA, picked up 66 votes in the preseason poll. That game will take place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.