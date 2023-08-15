Beyoncé gives a shout-out to Lizzo at Atlanta concert amid allegations

Lizzo performs on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival in the village of Pilton in Somerset, England, on June 24. (Tribune News Service)

By Carlos De Loera Los Angeles Times

Beyoncé has shared a message for Lizzo as the “Juice” singer faces several allegations from her former dancers.

At the “Cuff It” artist’s Atlanta show on Monday, social media video captured her giving a shout-out to Lizzo during a performance of “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).”

During one verse of the recorded version of the remix, Beyoncé rattles off the names of several influential women throughout history – with Lizzo’s name mentioned among some other musical powerhouses.

When it was time to call out Lizzo’s name at Monday’s concert, Beyoncé yelled out, “Lizzo! I love you, Lizzo!”

The nod comes a couple of weeks after the “Single Ladies” singer left out Lizzo’s name while performing the remix at an Aug. 1 show in Boston. The omission came hours after news broke that three of Lizzo’s former dancers filed a lawsuit against the body-positive singer alleging sexual harassment and hostile working conditions.

While some saw the oversight as a diss, others saw it as a way for Beyoncé to address perceived drama between her and “On & On” singer Erykah Badu. Beyoncé repeated “Badu” during the song – four times – in lieu of the remix’s original lyrics, “Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl.”

On July 30, Badu called out the “Church Girl” singer for allegedly copying her signature look on the tour.

“Hmm ….,” the “Bag Lady” singer said of Bey in a tall, wide-brimmed hat, “I guess I’m everybody’s stylist.”

Lizzo has since countered what she said were the “false allegations” and “sensationalized stories” levied against her by her former employees by defending her work ethic, standards and sexuality.

“My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed,” Lizzo wrote. “With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”

The Grammy winner would go on to add, “I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days.”

“There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight,” Lizzo continued. “I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time.”

(L.A. Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.)