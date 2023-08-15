Fruitland woman dies in crash near Davenport

From staff reports

A Stevens County woman died Tuesday and her passenger was injured after her pickup went down an embankment near Davenport, troopers said.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Melinda Curd, 53, was driving a 2003 Dodge Dakota north on state Route 25 when the truck went off the roadway about 6 miles north of Davenport.

The Dakota crashed into guide wires from a power pole before going down an embankment and landing in a field, troopers said.

Curd, of Fruitland, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, WSP said in a news release.

Her passenger, 21-year-old Fruitland resident Robert Abrahamson, was also not wearing a seatbelt and was airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center, the release said. The extent of his injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

WSP said the cause of the crash was driving with wheels off the roadway, and it was unclear whether drugs or alcohol were involved.