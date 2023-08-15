Heat sets record Tuesday in Spokane; dry winds bring fire danger later this week

The temperature in Spokane reached 102 degrees Tuesday afternoon, breaking the date’s previous record of 99 in 1901.

The excessive heat is expected to remain through Thursday, moderating over the weekend before dropping to a high of 78 on Monday, said Miranda Cote, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Spokane.

Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to have highs of 101.

The average high temperature for this time of year is 82-83 degrees, Cote said.

Folks should continue following heat safety by staying hydrated and avoiding outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Dry winds will bring elevated fire concerns later this week. A fire watch is set for Thursday afternoon through Friday evening across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Winds between 10 and 20 mph are expected, with gusts up to 35 mph.

There are not concerns about fire starts from lightning, Cote said, but human-caused fires will have the risk of spreading rapidly.