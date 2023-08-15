Madonna reschedules Celebration tour after health scare

By Alexandra Del Rosario Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — Madonna will finally hit the road for her career-spanning Celebration tour this fall, months after she was hospitalized in June.

Live Nation confirmed in a news release Tuesday that the “Material Girl” singer will begin her series of performances in October, with several shows at The O2 in London. The Celebration tour was initially slated to begin in Vancouver, Canada, on July 15.

Tour plans came to an abrupt halt in late June when the singer, who turns 65 on Wednesday, was hospitalized for a severe infection. Longtime manager Guy Oseary announced on Instagram, “Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” Oseary’s statement continued. “At this time, we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.”

Weeks later, Madonna provided fans an update about her health in a statement and selfie shared to her Instagram in July. She told social media followers, “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for for all the blessings in my life.”

On July 30, the Grammy Award winner shared another Instagram post celebrating one month out of the hospital. She said her six children — Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy James, Stelle and Estere — helped her get through the health scare.

“As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference,” she wrote. “So did the love and support from my friends.”

Madonna announced the Celebration tour in January with a raunchy, star-studded video featuring Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Eric Andre and Amy Schumer, among others.

She was set to play Crypto.com Arena in downtown L.A. Sept. 27 28, and 30 and Oct. 1. Now, Angelenos will have to wait until 2024 to welcome the pop icon. The singer will take over the Kia Forum in Inglewood on March 4, 5, 7, 9 and 11.

Live Nation said tickets for the original L.A. dates will be refunded by Aug. 28, and current ticket holders will have access to the new Kia Forum tickets before the general public does.

(L.A. Times staff writers Nardine Saad and August Brown contributed to this report.)