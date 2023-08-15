Man charged with killing Kellogg family waives preliminary hearing

WALLACE – The 31-year-old man charged with the execution-style slayings of the Kellogg family with whom he shared a duplex waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday.

Majorjon Kaylor was scheduled to have his preliminary hearing, where prosecutors are required to present substantial evidence that Kaylor committed the crimes with which he’s charged , on Wednesday.

Kaylor waived his right to that hearing Monday, according to court records.

He is accused of killing Kenneth Guardipee, 65; his daughter Kenna Guardipee, 41; and her sons, Devin R. Smith, 18, and Aiken Smith, 16 in June. Kaylor is charged with four counts of premeditated first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

Kaylor told police he “snapped” after Devin Smith exposed himself to his young children.

Kellogg Police Chief Paul Twidt said the department had recommended a misdemeanor charge against Devin Smith to the prosecutor’s office but it had yet to be legally filed.

The Shoshone County Prosecutor’s Office announced in late June that they would not seek the death penalty against Kaylor.

An arraignment date had yet to be set in Kaylor’s case as of late Tuesday.