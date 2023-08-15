More parking may replace ‘Mary’s Place,’ the historic home that once stood in the way of Sacred Heart expansion

Mary’s Place is photographed against a backdrop of Sacred Heart’s campus in April. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review) Buy a print of this photo

Plans submitted by the current owner of a home built in 1906 on Spokane’s South Hill that forced Providence to change the orientation of Sacred Heart Medical Center call for more parking to take the house’s place.

George Alex, whose mother, Mary Gianetsas, famously refused an offer from Sister Peter Claver to sell her home to the hospital in the late 1960s, confirmed on Tuesday interest from Diamond Parking in acquiring the land.

“They made an offer, and we accepted it,” Alex said Tuesday. “There’s contingencies on the offer.”

The home, known as “Mary’s Place” after the first-generation Greek immigrant mother who bought it in 1944, was listed for sale in March 2022 with an asking price of $6 million. Alex held an estate sale in April, during which he said Diamond was interested in the property after its asking price had dropped to $5 million.

Representatives for Diamond in Spokane did not respond to phone or email requests for comment on Tuesday.

A demolition permit bearing Alex’s name was applied for Friday at Spokane City Hall, according to city records. It calls for demolition of the home, but not the carriage house that is to the north and west of Mary’s Place. That application started a 10-day window during which several groups, including the Spokane Clean Air Agency, may make comments about any demolition plans before work can begin.

A representative of Rob’s Demolition, the company named on the permit, said Tuesday there was “nothing scheduled at this point” on the property. A demolition permit is good for up to a year after it’s issued, said Brian Walker, communications manager for the city’s Community and Economic Development division.

The city held a predevelopment meeting July 13 to discuss plans for the property, according to records. City planners said if the home on the property were demolished, its current zoning would require a residential use to remain there if a new surface parking lot was built. The notes from that meeting contemplate preservation of the carriage house/garage as a residence, and for work to begin in November.

Mary’s Place is not listed on the Spokane Register of Historic Places, but is eligible, said Megan Duvall, historic preservation officer for the city and Spokane County. She received several inquiries about the property through social media on Tuesday.

“Beyond just the fact that it’s a really beautiful, architecturally, home, it meets several of our criteria,” she said, including the significance of the home’s effect on Sacred Heart’s building. Listing on the register requires the consent of the property owner, Duvall said.

The office doesn’t have legal authority to prevent demolition on the property, Duvall said.

Gene Arger, broker for the property, confirmed a pending sale. He declined to provide specifics, including a potential sale price, citing confidentiality agreements. He said more information could be available later this fall.

Providence did not make an offer on the home after it went to market last year, a hospital spokesperson said Tuesday.