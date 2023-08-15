STCU closing branches Wednesday afternoon
Aug. 15, 2023 Updated Tue., Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:35 p.m.
STCU announced Tuesday afternoon that it will be closing down all of its branches at 3 p.m. Wednesday for an all-employee gathering to celebrate their work from the previous year.
Customers will still be able access their accounts online or through the organization’s network of 30,000 surcharge-free ATMS nationwide and at all 38 STCU branch locations, spokesman Dan Hansen said in a news release.
STCU has taken steps to inform its members of the early closure, which is the second time the credit union has closed to connect with employees and celebrate their work, Hansen said.
Managers have also placed signs at branches and on the STCU homepage to alert customers of the early closure.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.