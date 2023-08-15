STCU closing branches Wednesday afternoon

STCU announced Tuesday afternoon that it will be closing down all of its branches at 3 p.m. Wednesday for an all-employee gathering to celebrate their work from the previous year.

Customers will still be able access their accounts online or through the organization’s network of 30,000 surcharge-free ATMS nationwide and at all 38 STCU branch locations, spokesman Dan Hansen said in a news release.

STCU has taken steps to inform its members of the early closure, which is the second time the credit union has closed to connect with employees and celebrate their work, Hansen said.

Managers have also placed signs at branches and on the STCU homepage to alert customers of the early closure.