Washington State QB Cameron Ward named to Manning Award watch list

PULLMAN – The award watch lists keep rolling in for Cameron Ward.

The latest honor for Washington State’s quarterback is a spot on the watch list for the Manning Award, a quarterback award named in honor of Peyton, Eli and Archie Manning. It’s the only honor of its kind that includes bowl performance in its criteria.

Ward was also named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which goes to the best player in college football.

Last fall, in his debut season at WSU, Ward completed 320 of 497 passes (64%) for 3,231 yards and 23 touchdowns. He led the Cougars to their seventh straight bowl game, where they fell to Fresno State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, and he earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors.

Ward looks poised to build on that this fall. He’ll work with second-year head coach Jake Dickert and first-year offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle to run the Air Raid offense, which Arbuckle coached at his previous stop, Western Kentucky.

Manning Award finalists will be selected prior to the postseason, and the winner will be revealed following the College Football Playoff national championship.