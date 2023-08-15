The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Sports >  Outdoors

Washington to begin selling surplus multi-season deer, elk tags Thursday

Aug. 15, 2023 Updated Tue., Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:47 a.m.

In northeastern Washington, white-tailed deer are the most abundant deer species. (RICH LANDERS/For The Spokesman-Review)
In northeastern Washington, white-tailed deer are the most abundant deer species. (RICH LANDERS/For The Spokesman-Review)
From staff reports

Some Washington hunters will have an opportunity to buy surplus elk and deer tags beginning on Thursday. 

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced this month that some hunters who bought a multi-season permit application will be able to will be able to buy one of 2,491 remaining multi-season deer tags and 129 remaining multi-season elk tags this month. 

The elk tags will be offered to 129 hunters on the original elk draw list. Those hunters were to receive an email from WDFW on Tuesday letting them know they were eligible for a tag. They have until Aug. 31 to purchase them. 

The deer tags will be available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Only hunters who purchased a 2023 multi-season permit application will be eligible to buy the surplus tags. 

WDFW said in a news release that the deer tags will be available until they’re sold out. 

The tags will be available online, at WDFW offices and at authorized license dealers. The deer tags cost $139.10, and the elk tags cost $182. The cost is the same for residents and non-residents. 

Multi-season tags allow hunters to participate in the archery, muzzleloader and modern firearm seasons.

