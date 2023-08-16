100 years ago in Spokane: The wounded woman pilot briefly emerged from a coma, and there was more news on Hillyard politics and the dangers of wheat smut

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Daisy Smith, Spokane’s sole woman aviator, briefly regained consciousness at St. Luke’s Hospital and seemed to be improving.

It was the first time she had emerged from a coma since her airplane spiraled into the ground at Parkwater Field two days earlier.

She did not remember how she was injured, although she seemed to “realize where she was.” Emergency hospital attendants who treated her said it would be “little short of a miracle if she recovered.” But her surgeon said he had seen “definite signs of improvement.”

From the Hillyard beat: Political turmoil in Hillyard continued with plans for several recall petitions.

One petition called for the ouster of five aldermen and the city attorney, who had been responsible for blocking the appointments made by the new mayor, Pat Brown.

On the other side, plans were being made to circulate petitions to oust Mayor Brown.

These petitions would have to be signed by 35 percent of the voters in Hillyard before a recall election would be triggered.

From the wheat beat: Gus Wellnitz was blown off the top of a wheat thresher by a wheat smut explosion.

He was badly burned and suffered a broken collarbone. The thresher and 1,000 bushels of wheat were destroyed.

These kind of explosions were caused when static electricity ignited large quantities of wheat smut or dust built up in the machine.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1953: Shah of Persia Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and Princess Soraya flee to Baghdad and Rome.