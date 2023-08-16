Family Calendar

Kinetic Changes Summer Camp – Collaborate with campmates to build a wacky, whimsical coin collecting contraption. For ages 12-15. Scholarships are available for families with financial need. Register at /bit.ly/40Da6cL. Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $250. (208) 929-4029.

Baby Play and Learn Storytime – For ages 0-18 months, activities and 20 minutes of story time with picture books, rhymes, bounces and songs. Monday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

Top Ramen Grab and Go – Teens and tweens are invited to grab a ramen kit that includes a recipe card and supplies. Monday, 1-6 p.m. Garfield Library, 109 N. Third St., Garfield, Wash. Free. (509) 635-1490.

Family Play and Learn Storytime – Children play and learn during 30 minutes of picture books, singing songs, and fingerplays, followed by 30 minutes of activities that explore the concepts of math, science, art, and literacy. For ages 2-5. Tuesday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Movies at the Library: “Up!” – Go on an adventure with Carl, Russell, and Dug during a showing of “Up” (2009) on the big screen in the Community Room. There will be popcorn. Rated PG. 1 hour 40 minutes. Tuesday, 3-4:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Family Fun Night – Spend some family time playing games and having snacks before school begins. Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. St. John Library , 1 E. Front St., St. John, Wash. Free. (509) 648-3319.

Baby Play and Learn Storytime – For ages 0-18 months, activities and 20 minutes of story time with picture books, rhymes, bounces and songs. Wednesday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Top Ramen Grab and Go – Teens and tweens are invited to grab a ramen kit that includes a recipe card and supplies. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Garfield Library, 109 N. Third St., Garfield, Wash. Free. (509) 635-1490.

Drop in and Draw – Creative community for an open drawing program. Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Toddler Play and Learn Storytime – Toddlers learn and play with 20 minutes of story time, songs, and fingerplays, followed by 30 minutes of activities featuring math, science, and literacy. For ages 18 months to 3 years. Thursday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Children’s Library Cabin Ribbon Cutting – Celebrate the grand opening of the new reading cabin. Featuring a family story time filled with books, songs, and activities, followed by the ribbon-cutting celebration with treats, free outdoorsy giftbags, and a visit from Mudgy and Millie. Thursday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Free Movie in the Park: “Super Mario Bros” – Bring family, friends, lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy Super Mario Bros. movie under the trees. Movie begins at dusk and is sponsored by Millwood area businesses. Friday, 8:30-10 p.m. Millwood City Park, 9300 E. Frederick Ave., Millwood. Free. (509) 924-0960.

Ignite Teen Magazine Release Party – “IGNITE” is a teen-edited art and literary magazine showcasing teen work. Celebrate the hard work and vision of the teens who made the physical magazine a reality. Saturday, 6-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.