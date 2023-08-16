Julio Rodriguez’s four-hit night lifts Mariners past Royals in another nail-biter

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s just something about these teams in this ballpark that brings out some truly, amazingly, horribly bizarre baseball.

The Mariners’ Matt Brash surrendered a leadoff homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to Kansas City’s Nelson Velazquez, but Brash retired the final three batters he faced to close out another tougher-than-it-needed-to-be victory for the Mariners, 6-5 on Wednesday before a crowd of 11,091 at Kauffman Stadium.

It was Brash’s third save of the season, two nights after blowing a save in the series opener against a Royals team that has the second-worst record in baseball at 39-83.

Julio Rodriguez, as part of his four-hit night, singled to the opposite field to drive in Sam Haggerty for what proved to be a much-needed insurance run in the top of the ninth, extending the Mariners’ lead to 6-4.

Dylan Moore had scored a go-ahead run on a gutsy play in the top of the eighth inning, tagging up on a shallow fly ball and diving home just ahead of the tag from Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez.

With the bases loaded and one out, Teoscar Hernandez lifted a high fly ball 207 feet into foul territory, where right fielder Nelson Velazquez camped under it and made the catch.

Moore didn’t hesitate, running on the catch, diving head-first and sneaking in his right hand ahead of Velazquez’s one-hop throw to the plate.

The Royals challenged the call. After an official review, the play stood and the Mariners took the lead.

Gabe Speier pitched a scoreless eighth inning, making a diving stop on a comebacker for the final out of the inning against his former team.

At 65-55, the Mariners moved within one game back of Toronto for the final American League wild-card spot. The Blue Jays lost at home to the Phillies, 9-4.

Rodriguez led off the game with a double and scored a single from red-hot Ty France off Royals “opener” James McArthur.

Cal Raleigh followed with a two-run home run home to give the Mariners a 3-0 lead five batters into the game.

Staked an early three-run lead, Mariners ace Luis Castillo couldn’t hold it. He surrendered one run in each of the first three innings, and one more in the sixth as the Royals tied the score 4-4.

Castillo’s final line: 7 innings, 9 hits, 4 runs, 1 walk, three strikeouts.

Castillo, clearly, didn’t have his best stuff, but with an overworked bullpen the Mariners desperately needed him to pitch deep into the game.

And he did.