Leafy greens go decadent in this gloriously messy grilled cheese

There are two ways to look at leafy greens. Well, probably many more than two, but for my argument I’m going to skip all the nuances and talk about the extremes.

One way is to concentrate solely on their health benefits, which are many: According to the Aggregate Nutrient Density scale created by Dr. Joel Furhman as a way to rank the nutritiousness of common foods, only five things earn a perfect score, and they’re all leafy greens. Kale, collards, watercress, mustard greens and Swiss chard clock in at an ANDI score of 1,000. (At the other end of the spectrum is cola, with a score of 1.)

That’s why greens are so often referred to as “superfoods,” a designation I like to avoid using because I think it encourages focus on single ingredients as magic pills, rather than a wholistic approach to eating that incorporates lots of foods, some more “super” than others.

The other way to look at greens is to focus on their versatility and deliciousness. Now, I realize there are plenty of kale haters out there – a phenomenon perhaps more related to that superfood designation and consequent trendiness and ubiquity than to any inherent quality. Yes, kale, for one, can be tough and bitter when raw, but as with so many ingredients, it doesn’t take much to change that. Besides, even if you don’t like kale, other greens boast different textures and flavors; mustard greens, for example, get almost silky when cooked, while keeping their vibrant pepperiness.

Let’s bring those two perspectives to bear in this recipe, a gloriously messy, tasty affair from brilliant Atlanta chef Steven Satterfield. In his new book, “Vegetable Revelations,” he writes that he served this Greens Grilled Cheese as a vegetarian option when his restaurant Miller Union was open for lunch, “and you could often find me scarfing one down in the back between shifts. It’s that kind of healthy-meets-decadent mash-up that I just can’t resist.” One look at the calories, carbs, fat and sodium in this recipe – 755 calories per 1/2 sandwich, 66 grams carbohydrates, 40 grams fat, 1,271 milligrams sodium – and you might be tempted to correct him that it’s more accurately described as a “decadent-meets-decadent mash-up.”

And that’s one way to think about it, that the cheese and bread detract from the healthfulness of the greens. But what if you compared it to a plain grilled cheese? Then, like me, you might be happy to have the greens adding not just nutrition, but so much more. I suppose that’s a third way of looking at not just greens, but most foods: that they all have a place, depending on your cooking and eating goals, which may change from day-to-day and meal-to-meal.

All I know is, if we had a scale for Aggregate Flavor Density, this Greens Grilled Cheese would surely score 1000. See if you agree.

Greens Grilled Cheese

Adapted from “Vegetable Revelations” by Steven Satterfield (Harper Wave, 2023).

Satterfield describes this sandwich as a “healthy-meets-decadent mash-up,” and it’s true. Use a mix of greens if possible. These sandwiches are large, half of one is plenty. Because the bread slices are so thick, the oven helps melt the cheese.

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 small red onion (5 ounces), cut into 1/4-inch dice

1/2 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste

Water, as needed

1 large bunch (12 ounces) hardy greens (kale, spinach, chard, mustard greens or a mix), washed, stemmed and chopped

Four (1-inch-thick) large slices levain or country-style sourdough bread

6 ounces smoked Gouda, thinly sliced

6 ounces aged white cheddar, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 325 degrees.

In a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat, heat the oil until it shimmers. Add the onion and salt and cook, stirring often, until the onions turn translucent, 4 to 6 minutes.

Add a splash of water and then, working in batches, enough greens to fill the pan. Cook, stirring often, until the greens are wilted down enough to add more. Keep adding the greens and cooking them down until they are all wilted, adding another splash of water to help steam the greens as they cook down. Cook until most of the moisture has evaporated and the greens are tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Taste, and season with more salt as needed.

Lay the bread slices on a rimmed baking sheet and divide the sliced cheeses evenly among them. Bake for 5 to 6 minutes, or until the cheese is just melty.

Remove from the oven and divide the greens among two of the bread slices, covering the cheese. Cover with the other two bread slices, cheese side down, and press the sandwiches together. Spread the mayo on the outside of both the top and bottom of each sandwich (to help form a crust when they’re pan-fried).

Wipe the skillet out to remove any greens residue and return it to medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon of the butter, swirling it to melt and coat the pan, and place the sandwiches in the skillet. Set another skillet (or similar flat, heavy object) on top of them to weigh them down for even cooking. Cook until they are nicely browned on the bottom, then flip and repeat, adding the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter and weighing them down again. Cook until the second side is nicely browned. Cut each sandwich in half and serve hot.