News >  Crime/Public Safety

Madison Street blocked in downtown Spokane after body found near church

Aug. 16, 2023 Updated Wed., Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:08 p.m.

From staff reports

Madison Street was blocked from Sprague to Riverside avenues in downtown Spokane Wednesday after a body was found there.

Police said around 6 p.m. that the block was expected to be closed for an hour or two as they investigated.

Officers said there wasn’t any initial indication of foul play.

No additional details were immediately available.

