Air quality may reach unhealthy for all level for the first time this fire season later this week

While Thursday’s air quality was moderate and unhealthy for sensitive groups, Spokane’s air may become unhealthy for all in the coming days.

Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency is expecting periods of moderate to unhealthy air quality Friday, similar to the previous day.

Depending on changes in weather and fire conditions, air quality may worsen.

“Conditions are changing Friday night into Saturday, so we could see more smoke from the Canadian fires coming our way,” said Lisa Woodard, of Spokane Clean Air. “For this wildfire season, it remains to be seen, but we could be looking at our highest levels of smoke on Saturday than what we’ve seen in this current wildfire season.”

Steve Bodnar, of the National Weather Service, attributes smoke in the area to regional fires, as well as fires in Canada.

“Given the hot and dry conditions, most fires across the region and in Southern British Columbia have been quite active,” Bodnar said. “They are putting a lot more smoke into the area, and unfortunately, a lot of that smoke is starting to concentrate in portions of Eastern Washington and North Idaho.”

While much of the area is experiencing wildfire smoke, haze is more concentrated in North Central and Northeastern Washington and North Idaho, including Colville, Priest Lake and Bonners Ferry.

Spokane should expect the smoke to stay in the area for at least a few days.

“Once the smoke and haze comes in from the north Friday, it will remain there Saturday. There’s not much winds on Sunday, so it’ll probably remain fairly stagnant wherever it sets up,” Bodnar said. Smoke conditions farther into next week are harder to predict with the variety of fires in the area and the possibility of new ones.

Heat in the Northwest has been one factor worsening the area’s fire conditions.

Spokane reached 100 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. While measurements hit 99 degrees Thursday, if Spokane had reached 100, it would have been the 14th time in the city’s history that there were three consecutive days of 100-degree weather.

Spokane’s longest streak of a high temperature of 100 degrees or greater was six straight days, in 1928. The city has reached the four-day mark four times, including in 2021 and 2022.

Another influence on fire conditions has been wind. Two red flag warnings have been issued by the weather service this week; the first took place Thursday and the second starts a 10 a.m. Friday and runs through 9 p.m.

Both warnings were due to gusty winds and very dry conditions.

“Look for winds to pick back up and to be even a little bit stronger as we go through Friday afternoon,” Bodnar said.

Early next week, Spokane can expect temperatures in the 80s and maybe even a little rain.

“Our next chance for some showers will arrive on Sunday night and Monday, and continue into Tuesday,” Bodnar said.

Woodard reminds area residents to stay safe during the fire season.

“Take the precautions that are recommended, limit your time outdoors and so on; we have a list of recommendations on our website as well,” she said.

The agency’s website is at spokanecleanair.org/.