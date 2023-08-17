The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
News >  Local government

Current Superior Court commissioner Jeremy Schmidt appointed to fill judge vacancy

Aug. 17, 2023 Updated Thu., Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:22 p.m.

A rainbow frames the County Courthouse at sunset as thunderstorms begin to roll through Spokane on July 12, 2011. (Christopher Anderson/The Spokesman-Review)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122
Spokane County Superior Court Commissioner Jeremy T. Schmidt was appointed Wednesday to fill a vacant judgeship by Gov. Jay Inslee.

Schmidt will replace Judge John Cooney, who was recently appointed by Inslee to the Washington Court of Appeals, Division 3.

“Commissioner Schmidt is highly regarded by those who have appeared before him, and by opposing counsel before he took the bench,” Inslee said in a news release. “I’m pleased that he will bring his work ethic, compassion and skills to the Spokane County Superior Court bench.”

Schmidt began serving as a commissioner in 2022 after years as at the Spokane County Counsel for Defense, where he specialized in major felony crimes.

Before that, Schmidt worked as a prosecuting attorney in Pend Oreille County, handling felony and misdemeanor cases. He also served as a special prosecutor for Lincoln County as part of a rural counties drug task force.

Since 2018, Schmidt has taught litigation and trial skills at Gonzaga University School of Law, where he is an alumni.

