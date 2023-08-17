DeSantis’ Disney chief must resign one of his posts, ethics lawyer says

By Skyler Swisher Orlando Sentinel

Glen Gilzean cannot continue to serve as Florida’s ethics commission chairman and work as the administrator of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Disney World oversight district, according to a legal opinion released Thursday.

State law does not allow public employees to serve on the government watchdog panel, Steven Zuilkowski, the ethics commission’s general counsel, wrote in the analysis.

Gilzean, chairman of the ethics commission, was hired in May to lead the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. He earns an annual salary of $400,000 as the district’s administrator.

“[I]t appears that your position as district administrator for the district is public employment,” Zuilkowski concluded.

DeSantis first appointed Gilzean to the ethics commission in August 2019. His present term expires in June 2024. The nine members of the ethics panel, who do not draw a salary, are appointed by the governor and leaders of the Florida Senate and House.

Gilzean, a DeSantis ally, was named to the tourism district administrator post on May 10. The district’s five board members, who approved the hiring, are appointed by the governor.

Gilzean was not immediately available for comment.