Noah Kahan is on the rise thanks to Stick Season

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

Much has changed since Noah Kahan made his Spokane debut in autumn 2021.

Then, there still were some tickets available when Kahan performed at the 1,500-capacity Knitting Factory.

Kahan’s show Friday at the 5,100-capacity Spokane Pavilion is sold out. General admission tickets are being re-sold for triple base price, $50. That’s the way it is around the country when it comes to Kahan concerts.

During a recent standing room only event at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, the majority of Kahan fans sang along with his deep, personal tunes, which are full of detail.

“I love Counting Crows and (singer-songwriter) Adam Duritz,” Kahan said in a recent phone interview. “The way he describes things and his vocabulary have inspired me.”

That’s evident throughout “Stick Season,” Kahan’s third album, which is filled with vivid and moving songs reminiscent of Duritz’ impactful storytelling.

Kahan, 26, can rock, as he does with “Homesick,” but he hits hardest with the softest of ballads, such as “Strawberry Wine” and “Halloween.” Kahan’s third album is a snapshot of the pandemic. The material is nostalgic and vulnerable since Kahan writes about mental health issues.

“I think much of what I’ve experienced is relatable,” Kahan said. “I’ve dealt with depression and anxiety. People have told me how they’ve connected with my music and how they realize they’re not alone.”

Much like his songwriting heroes Paul Simon and Cat Stevens, Kahan writes what he knows. “I’m just trying to be truthful about my experience,” Kahan said. “I’m just going through life and I’m capturing my journey through these songs.”

The Vermont native has come a long way in a short time. At 20, Kahan was discovered by producer Joel Little (Lorde, Jonas Brothers), who offered to collaborate. Kahan signed to Republic Records and made his debut album “Busyhead,” released in 2019. The single “Young Blood” went viral and garnered 10 million streams.

“That was amazing but I had to keep going from there,” Kahan said. “There was so much work to be done.”

During the fall of 2020, Kahan recorded his second album, “I Was/I Am,” with Little. The album is comprised of catchy folk-pop. The tunes from Kahan’s sophomore release are more up tempo and feature more provocative lyrics. Many of the “I Was/I Am” tunes are sad lyrically but sonically upbeat.

“I wanted it to be more emotional,” Kahan said. “I wanted the songs to be bigger but more contemplative.”

Kahan has taken a considerable leap forward in terms of songwriting with “Stick Season” and music fans have responded. “I just want my songs to be heard,” Kahan said. “I appreciate the support.”