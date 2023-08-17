The Collector: Chris Terracciano’s got the beat

A collection of Lunwig snare drums are on display at Chris Terracciano’s house in Sandpoint on Aug. 9, 2023. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review) Buy a print of this photo

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Chris Terracciano’s collection is also his passion and his vocation.

At 7, he got a red snare drum. From the first rat-a-tat-tat, he was hooked.

“I remember playing it out on the front porch on Christmas morning,” he recalled.

As a kid growing up in Southern California in the 1960s, he was front and center for the evolution of surf music. He even helped schlep the Beach Boys drum kit into a roller rink, where they set up on the floor to play for the skaters.

“My mom was dropping my older sister and her date off at the rink, and I stowed away in my pajama bottoms and a T-shirt,” said Terracciano.

He begged to be allowed to stay, and his mom relented.

“I helped with the drums and got a 50-cent piece from Mr. Wilson (father of Beach Boys Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson).”

By 15, he’d saved enough from his dishwashing job to buy his first drum kit – a Blue Sparkle Ludwig set.

“I’m still playing it,” he said, as he sat on the stool in his studio in his home in Sandpoint and played a few riffs.

He’s not the only one. Last year, his business, Backbeat Drums, provided two drum kits for the current iteration of the Beach Boys when they played at the Festival at Sandpoint. Actor/musician John Stamos occasionally drums for the band and played Terracciano’s vintage drums at the show.

Terracciano has been in bands since he was a teen and has opened for the Byrds and other groups but never toured.

“When I was in (the band) Cat Daddy we opened for Sawyer Brown and were asked to go on tour with them,” he said. “But I like having a wife, a dog, a fire pit.”

He moved from Pasadena, California, to Sandpoint in 1979 and opened Backbeat Drums shortly thereafter. He repairs and refurbishes drums and sells new, used and vintage items. In addition, he’s an instructor, having spent decades teaching aspiring musicians his craft.

“It’s not work for me,” said Terracciano, 72. “I’m doing this for fun.”

In the ’90s, he began collecting vintage drums from the ’60s and ’70s.

“It’s the golden era of drums,” he said.

His collection sprawls throughout his home and is primarily focused on instruments made by Ludwig and Rogers.

In his living room, a Ludwig Black Oyster Pearl kit (a favorite of Ringo Starr) is a rarity.

“It was made for Ludwig’s 90th anniversary,” Terracciano said. “They only made 45. This is number 41.”

Also rare – a set of Black Galaxy Sparkle drums.

“Ludwig didn’t make many of them,” he explained.

A set of ’60s-era Red Sparkle Ludwigs sits next to his original drum kit. Nearby a lone Mod Orange drum is just a temporary part of his collection.

“Cheap Trick’s drummer Bun E. Carlos is waiting to buy it.”

Terracciano’s connection to the band goes way back. In another room, a stack of Christmas cards from Cheap Trick sits next to a pair of gloves autographed by Carlos.

Rogers’ snare drums in a rainbow of colors are displayed over a doorway.

“They’re very collectible,” he said.

A shelf in his living room holds Ludwig snares.

“I have them in all the colors they made in the ’60s.”

He estimates he has 60 vintage snare drums and 15 complete kits. His most valuable item was made long before beach music was in vogue. It’s a 1927 nickel and brass Ludwig Black Beauty snare with floral designs.

“It’s hand engraved,” said Terracciano.

When asked about his favorite drummer, he mentioned Ringo Starr, John Bonham, Ginger Baker and Mick Fleetwood.

“I’ve met Mick Fleetwood a couple of times,” he said. “There are no clones when it comes to drumming. Everyone has their own style.”

And though he’s been playing for six decades, he’s constantly learning new things.

“I not only collect drums, I collect grooves,” he said. “I still study.”

He explained that he contacts the top drum teachers wherever he goes.

“Then I take a lesson. I let them run me through the mill, so I can pass it on when I’m teaching.”

And he’s still collecting.

“I love the look, the history and the sound of vintage drums,” he said.

For more information about Backbeat Drums visit https://backbeatdrums.com/