Woman pulled from burning trailer near Newport; fire destroyed trailer, burned more than 1 acre

A woman injured her shoulder after she was pulled through a small window of a burning travel trailer that was destroyed by a fire Wednesday north of Newport.

Firefighters were dispatched around 1:25 p.m. to the blaze at Old American Kampground, 701 N. Newport Ave., said Pend Oreille Fire District 4 Chief Robert Webber.

Webber said the fire destroyed the trailer, the pickup truck that hauled it and consumed 1.2 acres of vegetation and fencing.

He said the cause and origin of the blaze are undetermined.

He said both of the occupants, who were campground hosts, left the trailer when it caught fire, but the woman returned. The fire grew too big and she was unable to exit, Webber said.

People broke one of the trailer windows and pulled her out of it, aggravating her shoulder that she had surgery on. Webber said she was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle and returned to the scene shortly after.

Webber said he could not have been happier with response to the fire and that everyone did a “perfect job.”